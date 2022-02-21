ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks still give Russell Wilson the best chance to win another Super Bowl

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere. Unless he demands a trade some time in the next two months and the Seattle Seahawks get an offer they simply can’t refuse, Wilson will likely play out at least the last two years of his current contract in Seattle.

Wilson may want to “explore his options” this offseason, but at the end of the day the franchise he’s already with gives him the best chance to win the Super Bowl. Let’s compare their situation with a handful of teams around the league that could be in the market for a different quarterback this year.

Washington Commanders

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The pitch: Washington is the fanbase most obsessed with landing Russell Wilson right now, and even some of their players are pitching him to come join them – including Jonathan Allen. The Commanders play in an extremely thin NFC East division with only one contender to get past in the Cowboys. They also have Terry McLaurin, who’d make a great pairing with Wilson – plus Curtis Samuel to boot.

What’s missing? Unfortunately, there just isn’t a whole lot to sell, here. Outside of quality offensive and defensive lines and a decent wide receiver corps, this roster is lacking in a lot of places. More importantly, the organization can’t seem to get it right. Washington hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The pitch: The polar opposite of Washington, Pittsburgh has a long-standing winning culture and a highly-regarded head coach in Mike Tomlin, who has never had a single losing season since he took over in 2007. There are also some quality pieces on the roster, here. The Steelers have a solid young running back in Najee Harris and the game’s best pass rusher in T.J. Watt.

What’s missing? Most of the talent to be found here is on the defensive side of the ball and there’s just not many passing weapons for Wilson to work with. Last season, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool led them in receiving yards – a big dropoff from some of the other 1-2 combos Wilson could play with, to say nothing of the one in Seattle. Pittsburgh is in a tough division and will have to compete with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson over the next 10+ years, making its path to the playoffs difficult. Worst of all, their offensive line is ranked even lower than the Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The pitch: New Orleans is a long-rumored trade destination for Wilson and on some levels it makes sense. The Saints have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball – including a superb offensive line, an excellent running back in Alvin Kamara and one of the top defensive units in the NFL over the last four seasons. They’re also not far off – having come painfully close to making the conference title game in recent years.

What’s missing? Sean Payton was always the real draw for Wilson to play here and now he’s gone. He’s been replaced by a defensive-minded head coach in Dennis Allen, taking a lot of the shine off. The Saints also have very little firepower at wide receiver outside of Michael Thomas, who seems like a poor fit with Wilson given their skillsets and predilections. New Orleans is also in a massive salary cap hole, so it will be hard to bring in new pieces to accentuate Wilson’s abilities.

Cleveland Browns

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

The pitch: Cleveland has just about everything a winning NFL team needs except the most important one: a steady and capable franchise quarterback. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the best running back combo in football, their offensive line is awesome, Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper provide quality targets and Kevin Stefanski is an offensive-minded type of head coach. They also have a ridiculous amount of starpower on defense.

What’s missing? The proven history of success with this organization just isn’t there. Until the 2020 season, the Browns hadn’t won a playoff game since 1994. They’d also have to surrender a few of their best players and a lot of draft capital in any potential trade for Wilson and would need to find a way to unload the last year of Baker Mayfield’s contract.

Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The pitch: The Broncos also have all the pieces in place except for a true quarterback. In the backfield, Javonte Williams is as close as Wilson can get to pairing with Marshawn Lynch again. Noah Fant offers a plus option at tight end and their wide receiver corps is solid from top to bottom. Denver also has a new offensive wunderkind coach in Nathaniel Hackett, who helped bring the best out of Aaron Rodgers the last three years.

What’s missing? The strength of this team has been its defense for a long time, and some of those key pieces are starting to go bad. Von Miller is gone, Bradley Chubb is entering the last year of his contract and Bryce Callahan and Kyle Fuller are both about to become free agents. More concerning is their division competition. Having to play against both Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes twice a year is not ideal for a quarterback trying to get back to the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Colts

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

The pitch: With Carson Wentz reportedly on his way out, this will be a very enticing spot for quarterbacks looking for a change of scenery. Indianapolis already has a mean offensive line, an elite running back in Jonathan Taylor, a sharp offensive playcaller coach in Frank Reich and a solid defensive unit overall. They also have only one flawed, aging contender to get past in the AFC South in the Titans.

What’s missing? The Colts don’t have a whole lot of weapons in the passing game. Last year, Michael Pittman was their leading receiver with 1,082 yards but nobody else on the team posted more than 384. Also, T.Y. Hilton is 32 years old and about become to become a free agent.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The pitch: Tampa can easily make the best pitch to Wilson outside of Seattle. They have made deep postseason runs each of the last two years, including a Super Bowl win. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin offer an exceptional 1-2 punch at wide receiver, their run game is good and Bruce Arians could probably get Wilson playing at a level nobody else can. The Bucs also have an easy path in a relatively weak NFC South division.

What’s missing? Tampa was built to win in a narrow window and it won’t last much longer. A ton of their most important players are set to hit the market, including Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa up front, tight ends Rob Gronkowksi and O.J. Howard, three of their top four running backs and five defensive starters. Their roster could look a lot different in 2022 and 2023, making the future muddy at best for this franchise.

Seattle Seahawks

The pitch: Above all, Russell Wilson cares most about his legacy. That means winning more titles, getting some All-Pro nominations and maybe an MVP vote or two. Wilson is also smart enough to know that the most highly-regarded athletes of all time usually stayed in one place for their entire careers. If he’s able to win another ring here, he’d be firmly established as a Seattle sports legend and should have an air-tight case to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To help get him there, the Seahawks have an elite group of wide receivers, at least one exceptional running back and a ton of talent on the back end of their defense. A quick turnaround after their first losing season in 10 years is absolutely a realistic hope.

What’s missing? The one thing the Seahawks have never been able to put around Wilson is a quality pass blocking offensive line. While No. 3 bears some of the burden, he’s been sacked more than any other QB in the NFL since he was drafted by a huge margin. Seattle has to make a serious investment up front to give Wilson the time he needs to extend plays and take advantage of his big-play instincts. If they can manage that, there’s no other destination that offers him a better chance to win.

