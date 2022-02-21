Brett Young’s Wife, Taylor, Appears in ‘You Didn’t’ Video [Watch]

Randy Waites, who grew up without knowing his father, was watching the weather report on a rather uneventful day when a name on the television caught his eye. The man being interviewed as part of a weather report on Sacramento-based NBC affiliate KCRA-TV was called Eddie Waites. The name was only shown on TV for under 10 seconds but they shared a last name and he knew it wasn't a common name. In fact, he didn't know anyone else with that last name. Eddie Waites had been interviewed as part of a weather report, last December, by the network when Randy spotted him on TV. Randy's interest was piqued. He turned to his daughter, Camilla, and shared what he had just seen. She looked at the man and could see her father in him. "I saw [Eddie's] features and he actually looked a lot like my dad in the eyes," Camilla told KCRA-TV.

