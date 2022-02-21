ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Young’s Wife, Taylor, Appears in ‘You Didn’t’ Video [Watch]

 2 days ago
Don't let the lyrics or storyline confuse you, Brett Young and his wife Taylor are still going strong after nearly four years of marriage. However, that didn't stop the country star from enlisting Mrs. Young to star in his latest music video for — brace yourself — a breakup...

Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers after choosing seat next to the only other person in movie theatre: ‘Should be illegal’

A man has horrified TikTok viewers after expressing his intent to book a seat next to the only other individual who purchased a ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres.In a video posted last month, @airlk shared a view of his computer screen, where he had a movie theatre seating chart pulled up for a showing of the newest Spider-Man film, on which just one seat, located on the far left side of the theatre, had been purchased.In a text caption on the video, @airlk noted: “This person’s watching Spider-Man alone in a corner. I think they need...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Divorcing After 3 Years of Marriage

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is officially headed for the single life. On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that she filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence. The professional dancer met the Boy Meets World star when his brother Joey Lawrence competed as a contestant on DWTS during Season 3.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Destinee LaShaee, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to appear on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. LaShaee's brother, Wayne Compton, confirmed the sad news on Facebook Tuesday. No official cause of death has been revealed. "I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that comes with...
CELEBRITIES
Good News Network

Watch a Daughter Surprise Her Deer – Loving Dying Mom With Visit from Bambi – Her Face Says It All

Lisa McDonald and her sister had been caring for their mother in palliative care for sometime, when they thought of a perfect way to bring a smile to her face. McDonald thought that since her mom loves Bambi, wears Bambi T-shirts, has Bambi statues, and thinks deer are the most beautiful animals, what better way to cheer her up than bringing a real-life Bambi into the care home?
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Man on weather report 'looked like' viewer's dad and it turned out to be his long-lost brother

Randy Waites, who grew up without knowing his father, was watching the weather report on a rather uneventful day when a name on the television caught his eye. The man being interviewed as part of a weather report on Sacramento-based NBC affiliate KCRA-TV was called Eddie Waites. The name was only shown on TV for under 10 seconds but they shared a last name and he knew it wasn't a common name. In fact, he didn't know anyone else with that last name. Eddie Waites had been interviewed as part of a weather report, last December, by the network when Randy spotted him on TV. Randy's interest was piqued. He turned to his daughter, Camilla, and shared what he had just seen. She looked at the man and could see her father in him. "I saw [Eddie's] features and he actually looked a lot like my dad in the eyes," Camilla told KCRA-TV.
SACRAMENTO, CA
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
