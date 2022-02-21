ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LaMelo Ball became the fourth-youngest player in All-Star Game history

By Michael Mulford
 2 days ago
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

20-year-old LaMelo Ball continues to do things in this league that many have yet to accomplish.

In his rookie season, Ball won the NBA Rookie of the Year award. In his sophomore campaign, he was named an All-Star.

When Ball stepped on the court for Team Durant on Sunday night, he became the fourth-youngest player to play in an All-Star Game, at 20 years and 182 days old.

The youngest to ever play in an All-Star Game was the late Kobe Bryant, who participated at just 19 years and 169 days old, followed by LeBron James (20 years, 52 days old) and Magic Johnson (20 years, 173 days).

Ball finished with 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals on 7-of-11 shooting in his All-Star debut.

