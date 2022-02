Hands-on experience. Mentoring. The opportunity for students to ask questions. In-person advice from experienced hunters. Hunter education is certainly not the only course where the advantages of in-person learning far outweigh the advantages of doing it online. But for the sake of future Montana hunting enthusiasts and what it means to be safe and responsible, it's great to see the in-person spring class schedule starting to take shape in western Montana.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO