Have You Seen this Near Glenwood? It Has A Special Meaning

This past summer, my wife Katie and I took a road trip with our dog Rosie out to South Dakota. This was the first time either of us had been to The Mount Rushmore State since we were kids, and we had a blast. We stopped for a bathroom break at the Dignity sculpture; walked the Badlands; saw bison in the Black Hills; picnicked at the top of Black Elk Peak; hiked several more miles worth of trails in Rapid City; said hi to Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt; drank our way through breweries and distilleries, and on the way back home stopped for photos at the Corn Palace and homemade donuts at Wall Drug. It was truly one of the best road trips we've taken together, and Rosie especially loved all of the outdoor adventures.

OLIVIA, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO