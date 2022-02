This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Aleksandr Agapitov has announced the formation of the X.LA Foundation as a new initiative. The goal of this emerging enterprise is to push Web3 concepts closer to becoming a reality. The X.LA Foundation (a community-driven organization) is set to launch on February 17, 2022, and this initiative is proposed to help individuals become equal beneficiaries of their innovations, work, and contributions by harnessing cutting-edge technology and the booming Web3 concept.

