Report: Rams hiring Liam Coen as offensive coordinator, also bringing back Greg Olson

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Although he did plenty of celebrating last week after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Sean McVay has also spent time working to fill out his coaching staff for 2022 after it was picked apart by other teams – again.

According to Albert Breer of the MMQB, the Rams are hiring Liam Coen as their offensive coordinator to replace Kevin O’Connell. They’re also bringing back Greg Olson, and RBs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown will gain more responsibility with the team.

Coen was the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 before leaving to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator last year. He won’t get to call the plays in LA, but this puts him on a path to potentially become an NFL head coach down the road.

Olson was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach for one year in 2017 but was hired by the Raiders as their offensive coordinator in 2018. His role with the Rams is unclear right now, but he’ll be back on McVay’s staff.

Mike Jones of USA TODAY Sports reports that Brown will be more involved in the passing game to help him develop into a future offensive coordinator.

Aaron Donald says Joe Burrow's comments woke him up during Super Bowl LVI

Let Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald tell it, comments from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were what lit a fire under him during Super Bowl LVI. In a sitdown with Peter King of NBC Sports, Donald said the sideline scuffle roughly one minute into the second half featured some on-field chatter. The fact Burrow told Donald a shove that sent him out of bounds was a clean play apparently had a big impact on the defensive tackle:
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement on the team’s latest move. He clearly has a lot of respect for Hitchens as a player and leader. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
