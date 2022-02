Undisputed champion Josh Taylor will defend his super-lightweight titles this weekend, as he takes on fellow undefeated fighter Jack Catterall.Taylor will have the home advantage as his English opponent travels to Glasgow for the British pair’s 12-round main event.Southpaw Taylor (18-0, 13 knockouts) last fought in May, when he outpointed Jose Carlos Ramirez to become undisputed champion in Las Vegas, while Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) has been biding his time in anticipation of this meeting with the 31-year-old.Catterall last competed in November 2020, beating Abderrazak Houya via decision, and he now stands between Taylor and some potentially star-making match-ups...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO