Paula Young Shelton (Segment #4) 2-20-22

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
Black History Month, which starts today, gives us the chance to binge-watch Sidney Poitier movies, take in August Wilson's powerful "Gem of the Ocean" at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, explore "Black Creativity: Architecture" at the Museum of Science and Industry, or simply make time to read James Baldwin's "The Fire Next Time."
One of the best ways to get inspired is to examine the stories of courage and strength of others. As part of Together We Rise, a 31-day package highlighting amazing Black people, experiences, allies, and communities that shape America and make it what it is today, we've compiled a list of Black women who have made historic impacts in our nation and the world as a whole.
Georgia Gilmore played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement—one of feeding and funding those at the frontlines. A marvelous cook, she took it upon herself to bring together a secret society-esque group of women who used food to fuel the movement. Gilmore was strong-willed and willing to speak up against racial injustice, two attributes that served her well when the Montgomery Bus Boycott began.
When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he urged all Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”. It’s true — Black Americans have excelled “in every area of endeavor,” from...
February is Black History Month and marks 10 years since the death of Trayvon Martin sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. Black Lives Matter has evolved from a hashtag to a global movement for racial justice. Here are some of the key events over the decade. Ten years ago on...
When Jeffrey Wright was asked to lend his voice to the narration of a new docuseries on Abraham Lincoln, the actor watched a rough cut and read the words he’d be asked to speak. And then he was in. “I love our history, the history of America,” says Wright,...
Nee Nee Taylor looked up at the exhibit in the airy lobby of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library to read the letters activists had written more than 50 years ago. She pointed to a name she recognized. “That’s Dana’s mom,” Taylor said, referring to the mother of a...
