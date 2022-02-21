ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering Health updates visitor policy as COVID cases, hospitalizations drop

By Kristen Spicker
Journal-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in the region, Kettering Health is updating its visitation policy to allow more visitors at time. Some...

www.journal-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kettering, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Kettering, OH
Kettering, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russian forces invade Ukraine after Putin orders attack

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kettering Health#Nicu
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine? To rewrite the post-Cold War order

Following weeks of tension along the border between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical animus toward Ukrainian sovereignty has finally boiled over. The waiting game seems to be ending, that smoke is looking more and more like fire, and Russian troops are rolling into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The West can’t say we weren’t warned.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy