Video Games

Stone Miner Simulation codes – pets and gold coins

pockettactics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever get the urge to go and harvest as many items as you can carry? There’s just something so relaxing about games that task you with a nice mix of exploration and foraging. Fortunately, Roblox is full of experiences that offer the Stardew Valley treatment, and one of those...

www.pockettactics.com

Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Space Invaders Meet ConfigCat and MelonJS

MelonJS is an open-source JS-powered game engine that’s licensed under MIT. It's a modern remake of the engine that's perfectly adapted to support ES6 class, inheritance, as well as many other goodies. We'll have a set of ships arranged in an 8 by 4 grid rushing toward each other. The easiest way to start your project is to get the boilerplate boilerplate. After that, just trim your excess files and folders and the result should look like this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Total War: Warhammer 3's first hotfix should arrive this week

Total War: Warhammer 3 released last week to a generally positive reception, though there have been some quibbles over its performance and stability. (The gods of Chaos really don't like when players alt-tab, it seems.) As Creative Assembly announced today, a series of hotfixes for various issues are on the way and the first is scheduled for this week, though with the caps-heavy caveat, "NOTE THAT THIS IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE based on NUMEROUS factors—some of which are out of our control".
VIDEO GAMES
Upworthy

Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Digital Trends

How to get all bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is brimming with life. This isn't the first time the series has gone full 3D, but it is a massive leap over prior games that, even with 3D models, stuck to an overhead and isometric viewpoint for most of the time. The last entries in the ever-popular Pokémon series did start introducing a more developed and expansive system for customizing your character. While older games, at best, let you pick your gender, we now have a host of outfits to style our trainers however we like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bethesda to retire its games launcher, migrate titles over to Steam

The Bethesda.net Launcher, which since 2016 has served as a place for players to purchase and launch games made by the publisher, will soon be coming to a close. Bethesda announced on Tuesday that the launcher will be sunset later this year, after a process that starts in early April. Players will have plenty of opportunity to migrate their games and funds to Steam, as well as many of their saves.
VIDEO GAMES
CNBC

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
BUSINESS
Polygon

No Plan B is a fiendishly clever breach-and-clear puzzle game

No Plan B is a game that frontloads all of its tactical thinking into a stretch at the start before the action actually begins. I take control of a squad of attackers who have to breach and clear an area, which is filled with traps, defenders, and obstacles. The good news is that I have tons of tactics and tools at my disposal. The bad news is that I only get one shot to get things right — hence the name.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Sea of Thieves kicks off its new 'Adventures' live events tomorrow

Sea of Thieves is a blast, especially if you're playing with a good crew, but I've always wished that it had more to offer in the way of directed, narrative-focused adventures. In January, Rare unveiled plans to make that happen with the addition of new, time-limited events called Adventures, the first of which is set to kick off tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tactics RPG Battle Brothers gets a free DLC with dissection and praying

Of Flesh and Faith is coming to Battle Brothers next month, a free DLC that'll add two new origins and a suite of events and equipment to suit both. "These two origins – the Oathtakers and the Anatomists – will be the most detailed origins in the game to date," say Overhype Studios. "They both come with unique mechanics, new equipment, new character backgrounds, their very own story events, and even a custom-tailored banner each."
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES

