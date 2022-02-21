ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian first-quarter inflation seen at 8.5%, GDP growth at 5.5% -cenbank

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Russian economy is expected to grow by 5.5% in the first quarter, offset by high inflation which would hover at 8.5% in annual terms in January-March, the central bank said in a report on Monday.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis to 9.5% this month in its eighth rate hike since last year, as it bids to rein in inflation, currently at double its long-term goal of 4%. read more

The central bank expects gross domestic product to expand by 5.5% in the first quarter after 4.7% growth last year, thanks to strong consumption by households, it said on Monday.

Yet, that growth would be offset by rising annual inflation, forecast at 8.5% in the first quarter and fuelled by a weakening rouble, it said. Annual inflation in January reached 8.7% and 8.8% as of Feb. 4.

The central bank expects year-end inflation to slow down to 5.0-6.0% thanks to earlier key rate hikes, but the rate is not forecast to reach the targeted 4.0-4.5% range earlier than in mid-2023.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Russian banks increase liquid forex assets by $8.5 billion in Jan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks increased their liquid assets held in foreign currencies by $8.5 billion in January to $53.5 billion, the central bank said on Monday, in a sign lenders may try to boost their forex shield in light of fresh sanctions threat. The United States is considering new...
ECONOMY
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

