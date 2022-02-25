ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Snow Leaves Massachusetts, Below Freezing Temperatures Now The Main Concern

BOSTON (CBS) – Was it really 70 degrees just a few days ago or am I dreaming? Or maybe this snow is a dream and it is still 70?

Dream, nightmare, either way, this has been a pretty remarkable stretch of weather. We were receiving pictures of spring bulbs popping just hours ago and now, we are buried once again.

Check: Friday Snow Totals

This was the third biggest snowstorm of the season in Boston. The city now sits at 50.6 inches for this winter, our first above average season in five years and, the most since 2017-2018 (59.5″). And to think, almost all of the accumulation has come in four events and a total of about 24 hours.

Remarkably, Boston still has the lead over Worcester for the season. If that holds, it would be the first time in nearly 50 years that Boston finished with a higher snow total.

WHAT’S LEFT

The rest of Friday will mainly feature light, scattered snow showers. Figure about another coating to an inch or two in most areas through 11 p.m. when the last of the snow ends over southeastern Mass. and the Cape. So, if you haven’t started your cleanup, I’d say it is safe to do so, just keep in mind you might need one last pass later this evening or tomorrow morning.

FLASH FREEZE

The main concern from here on out will be dropping temperatures along the coast and over southeast Mass. During the day on Friday, we had a coastal front set up. While most areas to the north and west of Boston were stuck in the low 20s, easterly winds off the relatively mild Atlantic pushed temperatures near or slightly above freezing in Boston and areas back to about Route 128 and over most of southeastern Massachusetts.

As the storm pulls away later Friday afternoon, the winds will shift from easterly to northerly. This will draw down much colder air and cause a flash freeze in those “milder” areas. It will start around 4 p.m. in Boston and temperatures will tumble southward in the hours to follow. The last to dip below freezing, the outer Cape, around 11 p.m.. Any untreated surfaces will ice up.

WHAT’S NEXT

Looking beyond, things look cold. Most of the area will stay below freezing all day Saturday. With some late winter sunshine, snow and ice on exposed pavement should still melt quite a bit.

Sunday we sneak above freezing but there is a risk of a passing snow squall Sunday evening/night with the arrival of another Arctic front. Monday is just a terribly cold day for the last day of February. Highs stuck in the teens and 20s – yuck. We recover to around “average” by midweek and thankfully, no major storms in sight for a while.

CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,632 New COVID Cases, 7-Day Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,632 newly confirmed COVID cases in the state on Monday after no reports over the weekend. There were also 31 additional deaths reported from Friday. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has dropped to 1.89%, which is down from 2.13% at the end of last week. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,539,526. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,686. There were 97,477 total new tests reported. There are 445 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 83 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

‘I’m Just Stuck’: Snow In Worcester Causing Spinouts, Driving Issues On Route 9

WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester could get up to a foot of snow on Friday, and the storm has already gone through a metamorphosis. From light fluffy flakes early Friday morning to icy precipitation, it made for a messy situation on Route 9 in Worcester. There were spinouts and cars struggling to climb the steep incline near UMass Memorial Medical Center. “I’m just going to go all the way around and probably through the hospital, so it’s a little bit safer,” said one driver. One 18-wheeler gave up and backed all the way down the hill. “This is crazy. Too many cars were up there, so I can’t keep going. So now, I’m just stuck,” said another driver. It caused such a traffic jam that police had to come help drivers out. “I live right up the street, so I see it all the time. It’s definitely happening every time it snows,” said Joseph Baker. It started out so light and fluffy in Worcester. It moved easily with a leaf blower or a broom. Then it changed, as sleet made for messy driving. “It’s horrendous. It’s crazy. It’s a lot,” said Ben Sanchez. There were 300 pieces of equipment out in Worcester Friday morning treating the roads.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Who Has The Most? Snow Totals For February 25, 2022

BOSTON (CBS) – The snow returned to Massachusetts Friday with several inches falling in many towns. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers. Lexington 10.3 inches Peabody 9.5 Bedford 9.3 Lowell 9.2 Burlington 9.0 Boston (Logan Airport) 8.5 Hudson 8.0 Topsfield 9.0 Waltham 8.8 Melrose 8.8 Wakefield 8.5 Leicester 8.5 Lunenburg 8.5 Rockport 8.5 Swampscott 8.5 Westboro 8.5 Littleton 8.3 Rockland 8.3 Wilmington 8.2 Charlton 8.1 Cambridge 8.0 Clinton 8.0 Danvers 8.0 Gloucester 8.0 Haverhill 8.0 Hopkinton 8.0 Beverly 7.8 Manchester 7.6 Framingham 7.5 Georgetown 7.5 Acton 7.4 Northboro 7.4 Walpole 7.1 Holden 7.1 Sudbury 7.0 Leominster 7.0 Salem 7.0 Reading 7.0 Billerica 7.0 Weston 7.0
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘Don’t Be This Guy’: State Police Stop Boston Driver With Snow-Covered Roof

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a familiar sight when it snows in New England – drivers who recklessly hit the road without first making sure that their cars are snow-free. Massachusetts State Police shared a video Friday morning of a driver pulled over in Boston with a snow-covered roof. “This guy was stopped because he is a danger to other motorists behind him,” police said. “Don’t be this guy.” Drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200 in Massachusetts. And of course, we have these drivers. This guy was stopped because he is danger to other motorists behind him. Don’t be this guy. pic.twitter.com/sa31pFszCX — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 25, 2022 In the video shared by police, a trooper from Troop H pleads with other drivers to “please clean off your cars.” “He’s gonna stop short, it’s going to all cover up the front of his windshield, and he’s gonna get into a car accident,” the trooper said.  
BOSTON, MA
