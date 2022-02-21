ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Stylish A-Game During NBA All-Star Weekend

By Marsha Badger
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmZTz_0eKket1s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5YjG_0eKket1s00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty


Tiffany Haddish made a bunch of stylish appearances during NBA All Star Weekend. When the actress and comedian wasn’t taking selfies with Reverend Jesse Jackson, she was giving us much to talk about with her fun, chic outfits.

The Here Today actress struck a pose between two cars dressed in a vintage look, reminiscent of the 80’s. Haddish wore a $895 coat, $215 leggings, and $115 bralette by RVN. She partnered the look with a pair of cream colored Paris Texas slouch boots. The look was completed with a choppy blonde bob.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaOc0SzNgqX/

Issa look!

Haddish didn’t stop there. The funny gal pulled off a polar opposite look earlier in the weekend. She posed outside in a wine red Galvan London Atlanta jumpsuit and Andrea Wazen shoes.

Both looks were styled by Wayman and Micah and Ray Christopher was responsible for both hairstyles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaNd6Ngl7B4/

Haddish had a rough introduction to the New Year. After splitting with Common at the end of 2021, the actress was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police. Eventually addressing the claims, the Girl’s Trip actress joked that she wanted God to send her a good man, and instead he sent her 2 men in uniforms.

We’re happy to see Haddish out and about giving us great style moments. She looked amazing this weekend! What do you think? Sound off below.

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish Arrested After Allegedly Falling Asleep At The Wheel

Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits After A Year Of Dating

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Striped Stevie The Designer Dress

Comments / 39

Related
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Get Cozy During NBA All-Star Game Date Night

Watch: Adele Wants to Have a BABY With Rich Paul Next Year?!. Adele looked more smitten than ever with boyfriend and sports agent Rich Paul at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb. 20. The two, who have been dating since last summer, were photographed looking cozy while sitting together...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Jesse Jackson
Footwear News

Macy Gray Opted for Bold Look Complete With Yellow Pumps to Perform the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game

Click here to read the full article. Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray performed a unique, throaty version of the National Anthem at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio Sunday night. The singer-songwriter, who is best known for her 1999 hit “I Try” off her debut album “On How Life Is,” went for a bold look for the occasion, which saw stars like Adele, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson and Vanessa Bryant sitting courtside. Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also attended the game, where LeBron James‘ team beat Kevin Durant’s. Gray donned a long black and white...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star Weekend#Atlanta#Rvn#Galvan London
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha, Reacts To Insane Performance

Steph Curry treated NBA fans to one of the best All-Star Game performances of all-time on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors point guard won All-Star Game MVP for his ridiculous performance, which included 50 total points and 16 (!) made 3-pointers. Curry had a stretch in the third quarter...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Says He Watched His Wife Eniko Get Bit by a Shark

Kevin Hart’s family learned what happens when they push themselves too far on vacation. The comedian appears on the Ellen DeGeneres Showon Thursday, and shares that his family recently took a swim with sharks and his wife, Eniko, got bit. The Fatherhood actor explains that they started off in the water with nerf sharks. When he decided that it was time to get back on the boat, his wife wanted to do a little more.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy