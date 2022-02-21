ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Carrie Johnson ally leaves Government as No 10 reset continues

By Tony Diver,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Carrie Johnson’s closest allies in Downing Street is leaving the Government as Boris Johnson's "reset" of his top team continues. Henry Cook, who has worked at the heart of Whitehall for over a decade, is leaving his position as a senior adviser to Mr Johnson in Number...

www.telegraph.co.uk

BBC

Covid: Prince Charles tests positive and ex-PM says Johnson 'broke law'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. The Prince of Wales, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, met the Queen two days ago in Windsor, according to a royal source. They say the monarch is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday morning - it is the second time he has contracted the virus. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is also isolating after testing positive, the Welsh government has said. It comes the day before he was due to announce his latest review of the nation's Covid rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Why the panic among Boris Johnson’s allies? Because they know Brexit is unravelling

Did something change this month? Having proclaimed the Brexit referendum triumph of 2016 as the unique achievement of Boris Johnson and praised his historic success in the election three years later with the slogan “get Brexit done”, did the wreckers of the European dream slowly begin to realise that if Johnson goes, it shifts the sands from beneath their feet?
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid self-isolation rules will be scrapped next week, Boris Johnson to announce

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 will end next week, Boris Johnson is set to announce.Downing Street said the prime minister will confirm the repeal of all of England’s pandemic regulations when he lays out his “living with Covid” plan on Monday.The PM is expected to say that the vaccination programme, testing, and other new treatments like anti-viral drugs can be relied on to keep people safe – and that infectious people will not be made to stay at home.“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: ‘If Johnson broke the law he must resign’

Top story: ‘Humble address’ motion demands Sue Gray findings. Hello – great that you could join me, Warren Murray, for today’s briefing. A new attempt will be made to force publication of the full Sue Gray report on whether No 10 parties broke Covid laws. If passed, the “humble address” motion tabled in the House of Commons by the Lib Dems would compel ministers to release the documents within two days of the Met concluding its investigation. A vote could take place next week, with Tory MPs urged to give their support.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Shoot terrorists first and ask questions later,’ says Labour’s Angela Rayner

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said Britain’s terror police should “shoot first” and “ask questions second”, as the party sets out its credentials on law and order.The senior figure distanced herself from Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to criminal justice issues, saying she was on a “different page” to the former Labour leader.“On things like law and order I am quite hardline. I am like, shoot your terrorists and ask questions second,” Ms Rayner told Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast.Apparently taken aback by the audience reaction at the live event, the Labour deputy added: “Sorry – is that the most...
U.K.
The Independent

Nadine Dorries says she would ‘probably’ withdraw support for PM ‘if he kicked a dog’

Nadine Dorries has said she would “probably” withdraw her support for Boris Johnson “if he went out and kicked a dog.”But the culture secretary stressed her backing for the beleaguered PM as she urged colleagues to “get behind” him after the latest image leaked in the Partygate scandal.The photo shows Mr Johnson at a No 10 “virtual” Christmas quiz during lockdown. He is flanked by three members of staff, one wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat, near a pack of crisps and an open wine bottle. Indoor social mixing was banned at the time, and the Metropolitan...
PETS
The Independent

MP advised to speak to Commons officials over bid to remove Duke of York title

A new law could be tabled in the House of Commons to create the power to remove the Duke of York title from Andrew, MPs have heard.Labour’s Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, has suggested Andrew should lose his association with the north Yorkshire city following the settlement of his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre.Ms Maskell said it appeared “impossible” under parliamentary rules to bring forward new legislation to ensure the necessary powers are in place to remove such a title from someone.But Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing suggested the private members’ bills system, which enables backbench MPs and peers...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson ‘could face £10,000 of fines’ in event of Covid breaches

Lawyer Adam Wagner said police sending questionnaires to more than 50 individuals is a ‘very significant’ development. Boris Johnson could face more than £10,000 in fines if police rule that multiple events in Downing Street breached coronavirus restrictions, a lawyer has estimated. The Prime Minister is expected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Richard Morris: Diplomat was stressed before death, inquest hears

A diplomat was suffering with extreme stress while working for the government's Covid taskforce before going missing and later being found dead in a forest, an inquest has heard. The body of 52-year-old Richard Morris was discovered near his home in Bentley, Hampshire, in August 2020. His wife told an...
CORONAVIRUS
BBC

John Major critical of Boris Johnson's government

Former prime minister John Major has criticised Boris Johnson and his team in a speech to the Institute for Government think tank. He said: "Trust in politics is at a low ebb, eroded by foolish behaviour".
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

British Government Minister: I Carried on Meeting After Testing Positive for COVID

A British government minister seems to have taken her dedication to politeness way too far. Gillian Keegan, a health minister in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, has admitted she carried on with a public meeting after being told that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets, Keegan said she took a “precautionary” test before meeting with a group of bereaved dads, didn’t wait for the result before starting the gathering, then learned it was positive. Despite that fact, she carried on with the meeting in a clear breach of guidelines. In her tweets, she wrote: “When I was told my test was positive, I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide. I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories.” Keegan added: “I should have immediately ended the meeting, and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part.” Her boss, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, accepted her apology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Islamophobia probe into Boris Johnson ally handed to PM’s ethics adviser

A cabinet minister promoted by Boris Johnson despite allegations of Islamophobia has revealed that an investigation into him is being conducted by the prime minister’s personal ethics adviser.Mr Johnson initially said the probe into close ally Mark Spencer would be carried out by Cabinet Office civil servants. The involvement of Lord Geidt suggests it has been escalated.He today said he found it “rough” that he was unable to defend himself against the accusations from Tory MP Nus Ghani in public until the inquiry is over – even though it was Mr Spencer himself who first revealed he was the subject...
POLITICS

