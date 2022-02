Iceland was one of the first countries to move to 100% renewable electricity, in part because it was able to tap into geothermal energy from its unique volcano-filled geology. In many other places, that energy isn’t as readily available. But a new technology could make geothermal power accessible anywhere—and the company is aiming for one specific use case: putting the geothermal wells at power plants that currently run on fossil fuels.

