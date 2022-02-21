ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu: Isle of Man surveillance zone closed

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Isle of Man is no longer classed as an infected area for avian flu, the government's chief vet has confirmed. An all-island surveillance zone has closed after no further cases were found in kept birds....

www.bbc.com

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Bird flu arrives in Volusia County

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. After receiving three waterbirds that tested positive for avian influenza last week, the Marine Science Center has closed avian areas to the public and halted the admission of sick and injured birds until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
101.5 WPDH

Pet Owners Beware: These Predators Caught on Camera in the Hudson Valley

Ever since bringing our puppy, Arthur, home, I've become a changed man. Never in my life would I have expected to excitedly give his bathroom details to my wife, or to get emotional when I hear that he made his first friend at daycare, yet here I am. I've also become increasingly aware of all the dangers that threaten his tiny existence. There are small things, like our two front stairs that he's still trying to figure out how to climb without faceplanting, but there are also some more serious obstacles to his wellbeing, and even his life.
HUDSON, NY
Phys.org

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund's latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group's report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.
ANIMALS
Smithonian

More Than 400 Invasive Fish Dumped From Aquariums Found in Texas River

Researchers from Texas A&M and Texas State universities pulled 406 invasive suckermouth armored catfish from the San Marcos River in Texas earlier this month, per a Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook post. The catfish, also called plecostomus or plecos, are native to South America, Panama and Costa Rica, but were...
TEXAS STATE
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
