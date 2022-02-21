ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darcey and Stacey's 'twin wedding' proposal will exclude one very important guest

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarcey and Stacey are so close that they don’t just match each other’s plastic surgery, but may be having a twin wedding. However, one family member is refusing to attend any such plans. From travelling to Turkey to get matching teeth and breasts, to starring on their...

www.realitytitbit.com

Related
realitytitbit.com

The huge rock on Kimberly Menzies' finger hints at Soja Boy engagement

One of our favourite 90 Day Fiance couples, Kim and Usman – aka Soja Boy – could potentially have a wedding on the horizon after Kim posted a conspicuous picture on her Instagram the other day. In the picture, the reality TV star appears to be wearing an engagement ring and it has led 90 Day fans to speculate.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey: Michael Benz net worth and career explored

Darcey and Stacey season 3 is well underway, with all the latest family drama and fun for viewers to enjoy. The Silva sisters are a hit amongst TLC fans, and viewers just can’t get enough of them. However, there is more to the show than Darcey and Stacey, as the cast is also filled up with their family and friends.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgi Rusev
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance never fails to introduce us to some of the wackiest TV characters that reality TV has ever seen. We’ve met cat-loving mama’s boys like Colt Johnson (and his mother Debbie Johnson, who’s a star in her own right.) Additionally, the over-the-top diva twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva managed to get […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Twinning#Multimedia Journalism#Reality Tv#Breasts
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Leah Remini Blindsided By Sherri Shepherd Taking Over As Permanent Guest Hosting Duties At 'The Wendy Williams Show' : Report

Leah Remini is reportedly not thrilled that producers at The Wendy Williams Show went with Sherri Shepherd instead of her for permanent guest host. According to Radar, the King Of Queens star, 51, had assumed that the slot was hers after she and best friend Michelle Visage took over hosting duties for the show multiple times in the wake of Wendy Williams' absence.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Alison Sweeney Were Riled Up After Learning Another Hallmark Star Wouldn’t Take Her Kids To Disneyland

Co-stars Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney are spending some time together right now promoting their upcoming Hallmark films, a trilogy that started with The Wedding Veil. The new movies are about “friendship and connection,” according to Lacey Chabert. However, there’s at least one thing they weren't 100% on the same page about in their personal lives: Disneyland.
MOVIES

