ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

In the Cross of Christ I Glory

By Inge Anderson
ssnet.org
 2 days ago

In Paul’s time, the Greeks saw the whole story of a Savior dying on a cross as “foolishness.” (See. 1 Cor. 1:23) And things haven’t changed much over the centuries. Others have turned the cross into church decorations, necklaces and bracelet trinkets, wholly ignoring the terrible instrument of death that the...

ssnet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Location Where Jesus Walked on Water

site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bowring
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
Anita Durairaj

Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of Abraham#Christ On The Cross#Love Of God#God The Father#The Cross Of Christ#Greeks
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Statue Of Zeus At Olympia, One Of The Breathtaking Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World

Though the 40-foot statue of Zeus lorded over the Olympic Games for 800 years, it somehow vanished from history. As one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the statue of Zeus at Olympia once stunned any who laid eyes on it. The 40-foot statue of the Greek god of gods, Zeus, used to grace the temple inside the sanctuary of Olympia on the Greek Peloponnese Peninsula for over 800 years — until it was destroyed.
RELIGION
Fortune

Religious people are increasingly attending worship services in the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, Garret Bernal and his family missed a recent Sunday church service. So he strapped on a virtual reality headset and explored what it would be like to worship in the metaverse.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
TODAY.com

Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million

A rare painting by Sandro Botticelli of Jesus Christ has sold for more than $45 million at an auction on Thursday. The portrait, titled “Man of Sorrows,” dates back to the early 16th century. It was last sold at auction in 1963 for $26,000.Jan. 28, 2022.
RELIGION
studyfinds.org

Study of ancient fish bones shows Judeans ignored Torah’s non-kosher fish ban

ARIEL, Israel — Ancient Judeans often ate non-kosher fish around the time that such food was prohibited in the Bible, an Israeli study discovered. Researchers say the analysis of fish bones that are thousands of years old reveals the forbidden diet. These findings shed fresh light on the origin of dietary laws from the Torah that are still observed by many Jewish people today.
RELIGION
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Priest Hangs Up Collar After Thousands of Baptisms Deemed Invalid Because He Said One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest in Arizona has voluntarily resigned after it emerged that he had been bungling the religious ritual by a single word for more than 20 years. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that church leaders had found that Father Andres Arango’s use of the phrase “we baptize” rather than the singular “I baptize,” the strict wording mandated by the Vatican, had invalidated nearly every baptism he had ever performed. Arango said in a letter he “deeply” regretted the mistake, and confirmed that he would be stepping down from St. Gregory Parish’s pulpit in order to “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.” In a statement to The New York Times, the diocese’s bishop said that he didn’t believe Arango had meant “to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments.” There was “no single clear answer” on the mangled phrasing’s cascade effect, such as how it might impact those incorrectly baptized and later married by the Church, the Phoenix diocese said.
RELIGION
Fox News

Christians are called to opt out of cancel culture

In 2008, Rick Warren, the pastor of the California megachurch Saddleback, hosted the Civil Forum on the Presidency between the two presidential candidates, Barack Obama and John McCain. Later, Obama asked Warren to deliver the prayer at his inauguration. Of course, many on the left side of the cultural spectrum...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy