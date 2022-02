At this time last year, the Caps were several games past an unscheduled week off and were only a third of the way through a truncated 56-game campaign. On Thursday night in New York, they'll again bounce back from a week off as they open up a two-game road trip against a pair of Metropolitan Division opponents. First up are the Rangers, a team the Caps haven't seen since they handed the Blueshirts a 5-1 setback in Washington on Oct. 13, opening night of the 2021-22 season for both teams.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO