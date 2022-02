SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ahead of this week’s expected freeze watch, the valley is preparing for frigid temperatures. For farmers, every blossom equals a piece of fruit, says Michael Marks, a produce expert. “Weather right now is going to determine what our crops are going to look like not only this summer, but also this fall and this winter,” he said. A mild winter means nut and fruit blossoms arrived earlier than expected because of a lack of chilling hours, which is when temperatures dip below a certain degree for a specific time. Now that they are out, any severe weather could knock them down...

