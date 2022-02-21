ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

[MUST WATCH] Wiley Miller’s ‘A Connection to Gravity’

By Erin Spong
Freeskier Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last 15 years, Wiley Miller has been a staple in ski flicks from Level 1 Productions as well as Teton Gravity Research (TGR). Since his first film part in 2007, the Montana...

freeskier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russian forces invade Ukraine after Putin orders attack

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Level 1 Productions#Teton Gravity Research
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine? To rewrite the post-Cold War order

Following weeks of tension along the border between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical animus toward Ukrainian sovereignty has finally boiled over. The waiting game seems to be ending, that smoke is looking more and more like fire, and Russian troops are rolling into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The West can’t say we weren’t warned.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy