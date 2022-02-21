ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 Years Ago: Rascal Flatts Drop Their Debut Single, ‘Prayin’ for Daylight’

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twenty-one years ago, on Feb. 21, 2000, a then-little-known trio called Rascal Flatts launched their country music career with their debut single, "Prayin' for Daylight." The band has gone on to be a massively popular mainstay within the genre, with a storied, two-decade career under their belts. Before Rascal...

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

