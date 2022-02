Agreement opens door to carbon capture units in Wyoming. Governor Mark Gordon announced today that an agreement has been reached with PacifiCorp and the State of Wyoming to keep Unit 2 of the Jim Bridger power plant operational beyond April 30, 2022. The agreement provides that Wyoming will agree to PacifiCorp’s planned conversion of Jim Bridger Units 1 and 2 to gas. This conversion may take up to two years, and it was important to Wyoming that both units continued to operate until that conversion.

