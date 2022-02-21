ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ on Disney+?

By Dianna Shen
Sixteen years later, the beloved members of the Proud Family are making their way back onto our screens in a big way.

The beloved Disney Channel original series premiered in 2001 and ended in 2005 after two seasons. It followed the life of fourteen-year-old Penny Proud, who, over the course of the show, dealt with the typical teenage issues of school drama, peer pressure, and teenage hormones. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder serves as a continuation of the original series. Now 16-year-old Penny and her family will continue to navigate new hijinks in the 2020s, including “new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar, and new challenges for Penny.”

With a plethora of characters, new and old, coming to our screens in Smithville, the quirky series is ready to continue telling groundbreaking stories that journey through modern life. To stay caught up, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to stream The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+.

WHEN DOES THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER COME OUT ON DISNEY PLUS?

The long-awaited revival will premiere on Wednesday, February 23. New episodes will continue to debut on Wednesdays. The original series is currently available to stream on Disney+, meaning you have time to reacquaint yourself with The Proud Family before the reboot comes out later this week.

HOW TO WATCH THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER ON DISNEY PLUS:

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will be streaming on Disney+, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.98 a year. The platform can also be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ for $14 per month for access to more content.

WHO’S IN THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER CAST?

The series will see many of the original cast members returning, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby to name a few.

Stars such as Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Artist “A Boogie” Dubose, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Bresha Webb, and Aiden Dodson will be joining the show in recurring roles. Not only that, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has a star-studded list of guests, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Lena Waithe, Jane Lynch, Jaden Smith, Brenda Song, Eva Longoria, and many more.

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER?

Absolutely, just scroll up and watch the trailer right here at Decider.

Stream The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+

