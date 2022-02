On the road leading to its launch, one of the most hyped features of Windows 11 was its ability to run Android apps. Unfortunately, the mode wasn't quite ready in time for Microsoft to release the OS, and as a result, it got redirected to the Windows Insider beta program. Last month, the company revealed that the long-awaited Android app support would finally arrive in February along with a host of other enhancements. Now we're ready to move on from beta testing to widespread availability, as Windows 11 introduces the Amazon Appstore Preview.

