Listen to music in your home even if you have minimal space with the Audio Pro A10 wall-mountable speaker. With its compact size and a fabric front, it perfectly complements all interior designs while offering 2 shades of grey. Simply install a wall bracket to attach the Audio Pro A10 with ease without having to readjust your living space. Despite its small footprint, this wall-mountable speaker delivers impactful sound thanks to the 1.25″ BMR driver and the 3″ long-throw woofer. Moreover, with multiroom flexibility, you can experience seamless audio in every room. It even offers multi-person use, making it great for family use. Finally, with Wi-F presets, play sound directly from the device without having to fiddle with your phone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO