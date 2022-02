Record levels of low or no rainfall at all are leaving farmers in Portugal and Spain, who are growing produce for all of Europe, worried that their crops for this season will be ruined.In the last three months of 2021, Spain recorded just 35 per cent of the average rainfall it had seen during the same period from 1981 to 2010. But there has been almost no rain since then. According to the national weather agency AEMET, in this century, only in 2005 has there been a January with almost no rain. If clouds don’t unleash in the next two...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO