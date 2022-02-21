ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jim Clyburn: “This President & His Friends Are Threats To This Democracy” | RSMS

 2 days ago

Congressman & Majority Whip Jim Clyburn broke down our history to explain why it...

Jim Clyburn: Partisan votes are ‘not what this country is about’

House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., offered his opinion on “Sunday Night in America” regarding a potentially partisan Supreme Court nomination process. Fox News host Trey Gowdy introduced the segment by remarking how recent judicial confirmation processes have become split with almost no Republican or Democrat voting across party lines. Clyburn agreed, noting that he doesn’t expect that attitude to change any time soon.
Jim Clyburn
New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
#Democracy#Rsms#The Post Office
Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
Thomas Massie Is Either the Dumbest Member of Congress or He’s Joking About Elderly People Dying

Thomas Massie has done it. It took nearly two years of batting back competition from hordes of right-wing commentators and conservative lawmakers, but the Republican from Kentucky appears to have devised the single dumbest take on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed nearly a million Americans. He tweeted it out on Wednesday. “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?” Massie wrote. Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll ? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022 Massie neglects to mention that Medicare generally benefits Americans aged...
EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
