Industrial Zoning a Foothold for Amazon Distribution Centers in San Francisco

By James Brasuell
PLANetizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's office in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco isn't built like the distribution centers that dot the city's southeast edges. | Sundry Photography / Shutterstock. J.K. Dineen reports (in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle) on a growing political controversy over Amazon's footprint in San Francisco. The story...

www.planetizen.com

Sourcing Journal

Proposed San Francisco Legislation Could Put the Squeeze on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. Temporary restrictions on “parcel delivery service” facilities aim to stop companies that “slide their projects under the radar.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart CEO on Sales Growth Despite Inflation: 'I Just Feel Good About the Momentum of the Business'Retail Is Ready for the Next Big Thing--And it's Not What You ThinkShopify's Fulfillment Roadmap Sounds a Lot Like AmazonBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City Journal

Change in the Air in San Francisco

On Tuesday, San Francisco held its first recall election in nearly four decades. Residents voted to oust three of the seven members of the San Francisco Unified School District’s Board of Education: its president Gabriela López, Alison Collins, and Faauuga Moliga. The board members found themselves on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

San Francisco Proposes Moratorium on New Amazon Delivery Stations

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. San Francisco introduced legislation on Tuesday that would place an 18-month moratorium on parcel delivery facilities in the city, a move specifically designed to slow down and investigate Amazon’s rapid expansion of its last-mile delivery operations in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KXLY

Kmart is down to its last 4 stores in the US

AVENEL, New Jersey — On a busy stretch of Route 35 near Rahway, New Jersey, one of the nation’s last Kmart stores looks like a relic from the past. Its big red K is faded and cracked. Inside this most American of retail stores, popular for K Cafe luncheonettes and Bluelight Specials, a sign promotes 60% off clothing. A dining-room table was on clearance for $89, while Route 66 jeans went for $10.99 and pink ladies’ neck sweaters for $12.49.
RAHWAY, NJ
