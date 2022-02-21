ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

MAMAMOO's Solar signals her solo comeback with coming soon teaser for '容 : FACE'

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Solar is the next MAMAMOO member to be making her solo comeback!. On February 22 KST, RBW unveiled a...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
UPI News

Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with a new music video. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a dance performance video for her song "Lunatic" on Wednesday. The "Lunatic" performance video shows Moonbyul and a group of backup dancers perform...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mamamoo#Kst#Rbw#Solar
NME

B.I to be managed by Billie Eilish’s agent under new deal

B.I is set to be managed by Billie Eilish‘s agent following a new deal with Wasserman. Earlier today (February 17), the South Korean musican’s label IOK Company announced that B.I has officially signed with United States-based talent management company Wasserman, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Wasserman is home to...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

BTS Live Stream Concert Will Let Fans Get K-Pop Fix Without Leaving Home

BTS fans still reeling from the cancellation of the K-Pop sensation’s Map of the Soul Tour will soon be able to experience the thrill of watching the group perform live — all from the comfort of their sofas. The wildly popular boy band will perform three in-person shows at Seoul Olympic Stadium in South Korea as part of the newly announced “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul” global live stream event. An online stream will be available on the March 10 and 13 shows, while the March 12 concert is scheduled for live broadcast in movie theaters worldwide. Further...
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

69 Windmills release new video for acoustic version of Red Baby, Black Baby

Psychedelic outfit 69 Windmills have released a new video for an acoustic version of their single Red Baby Black Baby, which you can below. The band recently released the track with Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway joining 69 Windmills' Eddie Gilmour on vocals, but this new version represents a more stripped back, mellow sound.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite The Weeknd Song? Vote!

The “Starboy” (real name Abel Tesfaye) turned 32 years old on Wednesday (Feb. 16), and he has a whole lot to celebrate. Just in the past year, Tesfaye released Dawn FM, which arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week, according to MRC Data. The album was a follow-up to the 2020 Billboard 200-topping After Hours. Its single, “Blinding Lights” became Billboard‘s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 chart topper, and earned a record-breaking most weeks as a top five hit (43 weeks), a top ten hit (57 weeks) and a top 40 hit (86 weeks). It also surpasses Chubby Checker’s 1960s classic “The Twist” as the all-time number one song.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Give Fan Inhaler, Shades Travis Scott

Billie Eilish brought her concert to a full-stop halt over one fan who appeared to be in distress -- and if you're thinking about Astroworld Fest here ... well, so was she. The singer was performing in Atlanta Saturday, where State Farm Arena seemed to be packed to the gills with fans -- especially down below near where she was performing ... and where one gal apparently started getting crushed in the pit.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Halsey, Green Day, Dua Lipa to Headline Firefly Festival 2022

Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa sit atop the bill for the 2022 Firefly Festival, taking place Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. The four-day festival will also feature performances from Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril...
DOVER, DE
Time Out Global

Catch the BTS concert live from Seoul in Tokyo cinemas this March

It seems like there’s no slowing down for BTS, the K-pop sensation topping music charts and selling out concerts around the world. Following the band’s incredible shows in Los Angeles late last year, the boys are finally back in South Korea gearing up to hold three concerts in their hometown of Seoul.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Red Velvet’s Joy says she wants to release more solo music soon

Joy of Red Velvet has shared her desire to record and release more solo music in the future. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, the singer-actress spoke about the process that went behind the production her first solo project ‘Hello’, which dropped in May last year, as well as her future goals and aspiration for her music career..
MUSIC
103GBF

Tool Announce ‘Opiate2′ Short Film and ‘Reimagined’ Song

Tool announced a "reimagined and extended" version of their 1992 song "Opiate," along with an accompanying short film. "Opiate2" hits digital service providers on March 1, and the Blu-ray-only visual is out on March 18. The Blu-ray comes packaged in a 46-page art book including behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, along...
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

BTS’ Suga and Jungkook Drop Dramatic ‘Stay Alive’ From ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ Soundtrack

BTS‘ Suga and Jungkook step out on their own on the dramatic new ballad “Stay Alive,” which appears on the official soundtrack to the original webtoon from HYBE, 7FATES: CHAKHO. The song, produced by Suga with vocals by Jungkook, is part of the unfolding story line of the animated web comic, which follows the group’s seven members on their mission to avenge their loved ones. The urban fantasy story is described as a reinterpretation of the chakhogapsa, the story of a legendary group of tiger hunters from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Coheed And Cambria share video for new single The Liars Club

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have shared an animated video for their new single The Liars Cub, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, which is released through Roadrunner Records on May 27. “When the truth...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Tool celebrate Opiate 30th anniversary with reimagined single and short film

Tool will celebrate three decades since the release of their 1992 Opiate EP with Opiate²: a reimagined and extended version of the single, and accompanying short film. Pronounced 'Opiate squared', the band's new release sees Adam Jones team up with visual artist Dominic Hailstone for a 10-minute movie, which is considered the band's first new video in 15 years. With the single arriving digitally on March 1, the whole thing will also be out as a physical release from March 18, with a special Blu-ray featuring a 46-page art book with BTS photos and 'interviews and insights from special guests'.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy