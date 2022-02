For seven years, former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain has been known as college softball’s Home Run Queen. This weekend, at the Mary Nutter Classic in California, it’s likely she will pass off the crown to current Sooner slugger Jocelyn Alo. The pair of legendary hitters currently sit tied with 95 homers each, and Alo and Chamberlain are expecting the Hawaiian to take the record to new heights.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO