Lizzie Deignan has announced she is expecting a second child and will sit out the 2022 season, but the former world champion plans a return to racing next year and has signed a contract extension with Trek-Segafredo.Deignan, 33, has claimed several significant victories since giving birth to her daughter Orla in 2018, including the inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix last year, Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2020, and the Women’s Tour in 2019.“Obviously having a baby is a big decision, but it wasn’t a difficult one for us,” said Deignan, who is married to former professional rider Phil Deignan.“We’ve always wanted to have a big...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO