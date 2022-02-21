ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Real Estate Isn’t Worth the Chance

stockxpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can make a lot of money on physical real estate right now, but recent results from major online real-estate players show 2022 isn’t the year to play...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

BHG

Should You Sell Your House to an Investment Company?

If you're a seller in today's hot real estate market, why wouldn't you gun for top dollar through the traditional route? You know, listing your house publicly—and enjoying the resulting shower of over-the-top offers. Well, sometimes, the cost of selling—a cost measured in time, money, stress, and energy—makes alternatives...
REAL ESTATE
Derrick

BIZ REV: Real Estate

The real estate market in the region during 2021 looked much the same as it did in 2020, agents agree. What’s remarkable about that, they say, is that 2020 was also an amazing year.
REAL ESTATE
Connecticut Public

Zillow surfing: the surprising appeal of online real estate listings

Scrolling through online real estate listings, a practice known as “Zillow surfing,” has become a popular pastime. And it’s not just for people who are actually looking to buy houses… It’s also for snooping on the value of other people’s homes, imagining different lives for yourself, or just finding unusual houses to make fun of and share with friends.
INTERNET
Fortune

Someone just bought a Florida home for $653,000 through an NFT sale

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In what could be one of the first home sales using non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, a Florida woman bought a five-bedroom, three-and-half-bath house near Tampa in an online auction on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

What’s worth more: Unicorns or the biggest US tech companies?

Compared to what? The value of the major tech companies of the West, namely the U.S. Big Five. Once they were known as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Today the group is known as Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Meta, with the younger two of the five-company group undergoing name changes in recent years.
STOCKS
The Week

Hype machine: Selling the crypto future

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Cryptocurrency companies executed an all-out blitz of the airwaves during this year's Super Bowl, said Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou in Bloomberg, leaving many viewers dazed and confused. "Don't be like Larry," was one of the messages from the digital currency exchange FTX, after an amusing montage of the famous curmudgeon Larry David expressing "skepticism about everything from the moon landing to the Declaration of Independence." In other words, "Ignore the haters and start buying." Playing on "the consumer's fears of missing out," the ads seemed to work. A commercial for Coinbase featured "a bouncing QR code" that led to an offer of $15 in free Bitcoin for new users, and demand was so high that Coinbase's website crashed within minutes. But while "Americans are used to hearing a long list of risks rattled off at the end of drug commercials," there were no such disclaimers. Nobody was eager to tell viewers that the price of Bitcoin has been tumbling since November.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos Invests In Lummo

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce company Amazon.com, has invested in the Indonesian startup Lummo, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup that provides a Shopify-like solution. Through his personal investment firm, Bezos Expedition, Bezos joined the latest Series C investment round of approximately $80 million, together with Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India. Bezos' participation in this funding round aims to strengthen Lummo’s ambition to accelerate the business growth of entrepreneurs and brands in Indonesia and the rest of southeast Asia.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC to defend the woeful performance of the manager’s suite of disruptive innovation funds. Wood told the business network in a Thursday interview that the gravitation of money managers toward benchmarks, rather than taking risk on what she views as potentially game-changing technology in gene editing, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, among others, was creating a “massive misallocation of capital” in markets that could be the biggest in “the history of mankind.”
STOCKS

