ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Louisiana Woman Pelted With Mardi Gras Beads, She Explains Incident [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
Chris Reed

A woman in Louisiana was pelted with Mardi Gras beads after she tripped over the curb and fell to the ground.

This incident was caught on camera from a Mardi Gras parade in Houma, La and now this video of her being hit with beads has gone viral.

The young lady said that she was backing up when she tripped over the curb and that is when she felt beads hitting her.

Rather than trying to get up from the ground, she says that she decided to "play dead" while down in hopes that they'd stop throwing the beads at her.

Many were concerned for her well-being, but she says that she is fine and was not injured in this mishap from the weekend.

I don't know if she walked away with everything thrown her way, but I do hope she was able to carry some of the things thrown at her away.

As a reminder, when you throw beads directly at someone, it hurts if they aren't expecting it. Believe me, I've been on the receiving end of Mardi Gras beads thrown my way many times.

Here's the viral video of the young lady in Houma on the ground as floats drive past her. Let me warn you, some may find the audio in the video clip below to be OFFENSIVE.

@kamryncassotripped on a curb and became a target 🎯 happy mardi gras💚💜💛♬ From Louisiana - ItsaClassik

Now, here's her explanation of what happened and an update on her condition after the parade.

@kamryncasso Reply to @itsmeyaboiii03 ♬ original sound - kam

Comments / 30

I'm very opinionated
2d ago

I take this post as just an opportunity to talk shut about the parade....This woman sounds over the top saying she played dead...Come on now...She should be glad she didn't get shot !!! People are getting shot & are really laying dead on the streets in Houma when it's not even Mardi Gras...This editorial is a waste of TIME...THE video didn't post on my end...

Reply
9
LoSoDoEsIT
2d ago

Lol dumb broad why are you so close to the floats in the first place are plastic toys and beads really worth you getting run over ?

Reply(1)
9
Heather Bankson
2d ago

definitely wasn't at the Thibodaux parade....they throw one bead at a time them.....

Reply
10
Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Did You Know That You Can Adopt a Louisiana Mardi Gras Horse?

Louisiana does things a little differently from the rest of the country. We've got our own ways of dividing up the state (we use parishes, not counties), a very unique style of cooking, and our own holidays. Even our horses are in on the action, and the equine residents of this state bring their own kind of flair to Mardi Gras by dressing up and pulling some of the most iconic floats on the most Louisiana of celebrations.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
WJTV 12

Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital. Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Beads#Comfort Foods#Kam#Louisiana Woman#Louisiana Itsaclassik#Itsmeyaboiii03
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man found nearly unconscious in public restroom, charged with drug offenses

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a location in reference to an overdose. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Gary Alexander Wyles Jr. semi-conscious in the establishment’s men’s restroom. According to deputies, they observed a syringe tangled in the sleeve of Wyles’ shirt. Deputies then […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Outsider.com

Hunter Kills Massive Alligator After the 13ft Monster Feasted on Livestock in Florida

A Florida hunter recently took down a 13-foot alligator after it had been caught poaching local livestock in the area. Only in Florida, are we right? It’s not every day you hear a story of a hunter shooting a massive alligator. But that’s exactly what happened down in The Sunshine State. After some calves were reported missing in Okeechobee County (located in South Florida), officials decided to bring in a professional to deal with the problem. The rancher who owns the property discovered a huge alligator on his property could only assume that it was the assailant responsible for feasting on his calves.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Carnival cruise passenger goes overboard in Gulf of Mexico after alleged hot tub altercation

The US Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who jumped overboard en route to New Orleans, while travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from Mexico.The Carnival Valor vessel was 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Gulf of Mexico.Other passengers were on deck to capture the rescue effort and aftermath on camera. “Just a follow up when someone goes over and drowns in the depths of the ocean while on a cruise ship the party/activities don’t stop,” said one Twitter user who posted pictures and a video of a...
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Video Shows Handcuffed Woman Struggling Before Jumping Off Carnival Cruise

A new video shows the who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16) struggling while being detained by security. TMZ shared the footage on Friday (February 18), which shows the woman appearing to push back as she's handcuffed while...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Missing woman last seen at Bayou Vista casino

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is looking for a missing woman who was last seen at the casino in Bayou Vista. Arianne Brantley, 30, from Jeanerette, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 17. If you have any information on her location, contact the SMPSO at (337) 828-1960.
BAYOU VISTA, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy