Bob Boze Bell speaks on 'Tales of 'True West' Magazine' Feb. 24

The Superstition Mountain Museum’s free lecture series “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More” began Thursday, Jan. 13.

The series at the museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail (State Route 88) in Apache Junction, brings together local scholars, personalities, historians, artists and authors to introduce attendees to the rich culture of our region, according to a release.

Lectures are held at 2 p.m. Thursdays in the museum’s outdoor amphitheater.

To enjoy the presentations fully:

Bring your own lawn chair;

Don’t forget a hat and sunscreen;

Please, no smoking;

Please don’t leave your dog in vehicle;

Coffee and cookies will be available for purchase with all of proceeds going to the museum for continuing educational programs; and

Come early and have lunch on the grounds — food will be available for purchase.

All Superstition Mountain Museum programs and presentations are subject to change. Go to SuperstitionMountainMuseum.org for the latest information.

The presenters and dates are: