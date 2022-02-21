Appalachian State reportedly hiring Kevin Barbay as new offensive coordinator
By Doug Samuels
footballscoop.com
2 days ago
Appalachian State lost offensive coordinator Frank Ponce to Miami, where he will serve as the 'Canes quarterbacks coach under Broyles Award winner and new Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Shawn Clark...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Dennis Allen is filling out his New Orleans Saints coaching staff, and he might be eyeing a pair of key Alabama football staff members. The Saints have shown interest in Alabama Director of Sports Performance David Ballou and Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea, per Nick Underhill of WWL-TV. Ballou...
Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down to spend more time with his family, coach Kirby Smart announced Monday. Luke was the Bulldogs' offensive line coach and associate head coach the past two seasons, and was Ole Miss' head coach from 2017 to '19. Luke, who played center at Ole Miss and was a team captain, broke into coaching in 1999 and has spent 23 years in college coaching.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
Alabama has officially added Derek Dooley and Nick McGriff as off-field analysts, according to the school’s staff directory. Last week, news broke that Dooley was expected to join the staff. Dooley most recently served as the New York Giants’ tight ends coach this past season. With the Giants making...
The Auburn Tigers have reportedly hired former NFL wideout Ike Hilliard as the team’s new wide receivers coach, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Hilliard spent the last two seasons as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in Pittsburgh. Before that he spent seven seasons as WRs coach in Washington, one in Buffalo and one as assistant WRs coach in Miami.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to hire Dan Jackson are their secondary coach. Jackson will be coming from NIU, where he coached corners, worked as the passing game coordinator and served as the co-special teams coach. Vanderbilt will be the first Power Five role...
It seems like it was just yesterday that Kentucky was looking for an offensive coordinator. In a sense, it was. Liam Coen left the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff to join UK’s about this time last year after getting officially announced as the Cats’ next OC in December, a couple weeks prior to the Wildcats’ game against North Carolina State in the 2020 Gator Bowl. It became evident early in Coen’s time leading the offense that his stay in Lexington would likely be short, but predicting that he’d only be in town for a single campaign was hazardous. His exit isn’t officially official, but it’s all but.
Central Michigan is expected to hire Paul Petrino as its new offense coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a month after the former Idaho head coach and Arkansas assistant landed an analyst position on staff at South Alabama, Bruce Feldman reports. Petrino went 34-66 over nine seasons at Idaho from 2013 to 2021 before he was let go and later transitioned into a role on offense with South Alabama.
Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
The LSU football program hasn't been through a coaching change that brought this much shakeup to the program's staff since Nick Saban replaced Gerry DiNardo ahead of the 2000 season. DiNardo's final season in 1999 brought with it a losing record, and the arrival of Saban led to major turnover...
Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
