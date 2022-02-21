Appalachian State reportedly hiring Kevin Barbay as new offensive coordinator

It seems like it was just yesterday that Kentucky was looking for an offensive coordinator. In a sense, it was. Liam Coen left the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff to join UK’s about this time last year after getting officially announced as the Cats’ next OC in December, a couple weeks prior to the Wildcats’ game against North Carolina State in the 2020 Gator Bowl. It became evident early in Coen’s time leading the offense that his stay in Lexington would likely be short, but predicting that he’d only be in town for a single campaign was hazardous. His exit isn’t officially official, but it’s all but.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO