The Government is expected to announce a U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care workers, according to reports.Sajid Javid has been facing pressure to scrap the requirement for health workers in England to be vaccinated by April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.The Health Secretary is set to meet ministers on the Covid-Operations Cabinet committee on Monday to confirm the U-turn, according to The Daily Telegraph.The newspaper reported that the Government is ending the policy because Omicron is milder than previous variants.It comes after the Department of Health and Social Care said last...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO