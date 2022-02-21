ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

SBTV founder Jamal Edwards dies, aged 31

By DJ Mag
djmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamal Edwards, the founder of SBTV who was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his work in music, has died, aged 31. Edwards' company confirmed the news of his passing to the BBC yesterday (20th February). In a statement shared this morning (21st) by Edwards' mother, the Loose Women...

djmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Stormzy
Person
Jessie J
BBC

Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur and Youtube star, dies aged 31

British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, his company has told the BBC. He was the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform which helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Skepta. Chart-topper AJ Tracey was one of...
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Sbtv#Smokeybarz#Nines Krept Konan#Black British#No Signal
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey Says Goodbye to Port Charles, Finola Hughes Tries to Say So Long to a Peer Who ‘Trod Some Difficult Terrain… With Grace and Dignity’

Parting is such sweet sorrow for the on-screen baddie and his real-life colleagues. As word spread that General Hospital villain Peter August was really, most sincerely dead — or so we think… for now — portrayer Wes Ramsey tried to sum up in words his experience as the spawn of Cesar Faison and Alex Devane. First and foremost, he wanted to express his gratitude to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Not Giving Up Throne Until She Dies? Monarch Falls Victim Of Another Death Hoax

Reports have it that Queen Elizabeth will never abdicate. Reports about Queen Elizabeth abdicating and passing the throne to Prince Charles have been making rounds online for quite some time now. Her Majesty was hounded with growing health concerns after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she spent a night in a hospital for a series of tests.
WORLD
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy