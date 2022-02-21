Malcom X Is Fatally Shot 57 Years Ago Today

Civil rights icon Malcolm X was assassinated on February 21 in the year 1965. Despite how long it has been since his passing, his work and legacy remain relevant today as we continue to seek equity and justice in 21st century America. Born in 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, Malcolm X led a tumultuous life. His father was found dead on tram tracks when he was six years old and his mother was soon after admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Michigan. Therefore, he spent much of his childhood living with foster parents. At the age of 15, he moved to Boston, where he lived in the largely African-American neighborhood of Roxbury. This is where he returned after a stint in New York City, working on the New Haven Railroad.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO