Washington, DC

Malcom X Is Fatally Shot 57 Years Ago Today

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in 1866, Lucy B. Hobbs became the first woman to graduate from a dental school, the Ohio College of Dental Surgery in Cincinnati. She later became the first woman to earn a doctorate in dentistry, and was a political activist for women’s rights. She wrote: “People were amazed when they...

The Tootsie Roll Is Introduced 126 Years Ago Today

Today in 1836, Mexican troops began the siege of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. The siege only ended in an assault on March 6th that killed almost all of the remaining Texan defenders. Today in 1861, after an unsuccessful assassination attempt in Baltimore, Abraham Lincoln was transported secretly to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
Upworthy

Malcolm X died 57 years ago this day. Here are 9 quotes of his that remain relevant even today.

Civil rights icon Malcolm X was assassinated on February 21 in the year 1965. Despite how long it has been since his passing, his work and legacy remain relevant today as we continue to seek equity and justice in 21st century America. Born in 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, Malcolm X led a tumultuous life. His father was found dead on tram tracks when he was six years old and his mother was soon after admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Michigan. Therefore, he spent much of his childhood living with foster parents. At the age of 15, he moved to Boston, where he lived in the largely African-American neighborhood of Roxbury. This is where he returned after a stint in New York City, working on the New Haven Railroad.
OMAHA, NE
Live 95.9

Hey Berkshires, Did You Witness The “Miracle” 42 Years Ago Today?

What a special day today is in history. And, no, I'm not just referring to the fact that today is "Twosday"--2/22/22. Whether you're a sports fan, or a hockey fan, or a Winter Olympics fan, or a fan of America, you have to remember the year 1980 and the "Miracle On Ice" that occurred at the 13th Winter Olympics.
HOCKEY
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Detroit Automakers Shifted to Wartime Production 80 Years Ago Today

On February 9th, 1942, Detroit automakers switched from civilian to wartime production. It was 80 years ago today (February 9th,2022) that manufacturers in Detroit stopped producing civilian automobiles and made the switch to wartime production. During World War II, President Roosevelt made a "call to arm and support" the Allied Powers. In a December 1940 speech, President Roosevelt wanted Americans to stand up as the "arsenal of democracy" and begin producing weapons and vehicles of war to help the Allied Powers.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

Soon only one U.S. state will still have an indoor mask mandate

Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

