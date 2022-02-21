Emmanuel Church raises funds for mission scholarships

Emmanuel Church of Abilene held a fundraiser Saturday afternoon to make money for its missions scholarships.

The fundraiser included an indoor “fiesta” and two escape rooms themed on the experiences of missionaries who have benefited from the church’s scholarships in the past.

Former missionary to Africa and current Emmanuel Church parishioner Kylie Hicken helped out with an African-themed escape room, even providing several items from her travels as decor for the room.

“After I graduated college, I went to Africa for two years and I worked in a missionary school there,” she said.

During her time overseas, Hicken went to the Ivory Coast and Senegal.

“Africa’s a very special place,” she said. “It just really gets into your heart and I want to go back so badly.”

While she has never personally benefited from the church’s scholarships, Hicken said she believes in the cause behind them.

“Even though I’m not in a space in my life where I can go on a missions trip, it really changed the whole course of my life — that time that I spent there,” she said. “Not only was I a teacher with the kids, but just being there — it showed me what other people live like in other parts of the world. It changed my perspective, I learned other languages and other customs and you really get a chance to just give of yourself in different ways.”

Hicken said the experience taught her a lot about the world and helped her become less materialistic.

“When you grow up in the United States, you’re so blessed in so many ways,” she said. “This is — in my opinion — the greatest country to live in. But when you get out in other places, you see that other people don’t have the opportunities that we have and they don’t have the resources that we have.”

When Hicken returned to the United States, she felt less compulsion to own the latest gadgets or the most expensive stuff.

“The materialistic aspect of things kind of dies down and you pay more attention to people as they are,” she said. “I think sometimes we get so wrapped up in television and buying the next TV or the next iPhone or things like that … When you come back, your perspective shifts a little bit and you don’t feel like you want for more. You just feel like you are happy with what you have. And that lack of wanting more I think was the biggest shift in my perspective. It’s refreshing not feeling like you need to keep up with the Joneses.”

Hicken wants to help others have this same experience, which is why she helps out on the missions team at her church. She sees it as a way for young people to explore the world while doing good.

“It can make a big impact in the rest of their life,” she said. “That did that to me when I was 22 years old and so I want to give that to other people as well.”

Hicken added that people don’t necessarily need to leave their own country to do missions.

After returning from Africa, Hicken worked in schools outside Atlanta.

“It was a rough place, but I felt like in some respects that was more of a mission field than being in Africa,” she said. “That can be right around you. The person in the grocery store who needs help with their groceries or someone — an elderly person — needs help across the street. Everybody needs help, everybody needs love, everybody needs something and you don’t really have to fly to the end of the world. But sometimes you have to go there to know that you need that help.”

The church has two missions planned later this year — one to Mexico and the other to Appalachia.

Hicken said the team that worked to put the escape rooms together “care very much and just want to love on people for who they are.”

Another team member, Linda Emig, helped out in “the Mexico room.”

Emig said the event was a big hit with local families every year, even drawing past participants who failed to beat one of the rooms last year and wanted to try again.

“It’s been really fun watching the families go through,” she said. “Especially the ones that have the little kids, because they get so excited about it.”

The escape rooms were made to be child-friendly. Most — though not all — participants make it through, according to Emig.

The rooms are based on the experiences of missionaries who have used the church’s scholarships. A missionary who is currently in Africa recorded a video with one of the clues for the Africa room.

“I think it’s really an opportunity to introduce our missionaries to those who are coming through and teach them a little bit about that but also an opportunity to get families involved in something that’s fun,” Emig said. “In a small town, a small community there’s not a lot for families to do. So this is an opportunity to give them something special to do together. It really teaches them cooperation, communication and skills that they might not get the opportunity to do in a small community.”