Local farm holds weekend glass etching class

Rowantree Farm of Dickinson County periodically holds classes — including art classes — that are open to the public.

Owners Collen and Mike McGee opened their doors for an a glass etching class Saturday morning.

The class was taught by local artist Gail Parsons.

Joanne Righter was one of a handful of people in attendance at the class.

Righter said she enjoyed doing crafts. She had never done glass watching before and wanted to try it out. She said she had attended an event at the farm in the past, but never a class such as the one she took part in Saturday.

She said she was there “to just learn something new and to have a good time and to fellowship.”

Collen McGee said the goal was to share the farm and local talent with the wider population while also learning something new themselves.

“We have this curiosity about almost everything, hobby wise,” she said.

But it’s hard sometimes for them to find time to maintain their working farm and attend classes on everything they want to learn.

“It’s convenient for us and there’s not a lot of this kind of thing going on in the county,” Collen McGee said.

She said she came up with a ton of new ideas during Saturday’s class.

She and her husband plan to can and sell preserves in the future and it occurred to her she might mark the jars with the farm’s logo using the glass etching technique she learned Saturday, provided she can do that while still maintaining the jars’ integrity.

Parsons said she was invited to teach classes at the farm after the McGees heard she also taught art classes at the UFM Community Learning Center in Manhattan.

She said she chose glass etching because it’s a suitable project for beginners.

“When I worked at the Arts Council, I looked for projects that are easy that pretty much almost anybody can do, that are inexpensive,” Parsons said. “This one went over really good. Everybody enjoyed it.”

She said one thing she enjoyed about glass etching was the simplicity of the process.

“You can come up with some beautiful things,” Parsons said. “Great gifts, great things for the house — and it’s so easy. But it looks so elegant.”

She said she enjoyed sharing art with the world.

“I like it,” she said. “There’s so many fun things to do and there’s a lot of things that people don’t realize that they can do. And one of the other things to is, if you go to a class, you can try out something like this without spending the money to buy all the equipment you need and then you can find out if you actually like it.”