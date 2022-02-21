Top 5 Signs Spring is Coming to Midland Odessa

So with the weather being so nice this February (especially as opposed to LAST February's snow and ice extravaganza), we're taking full advantage of these 70-degree afternoon high temperatures and taking our dogs on frequent walks. It's nice to enjoy the West Texas sun and not swelter, and it's good exercise for all of us. While we were walking the dogs yesterday-we came across a reminder that the warmer temperatures don't only put a smile on OUR faces, but the little faces of multiple-legged creatures as well. You know the ones I mean. Walking thru our neighborhood-we hear the familiar little "buzz" sound and then we see it... GRASSHOPPER! My wife and I both look at each other and we're stunned for a moment--like HEY--Aren't all these things supposed to be sleeping right now? But it makes sense they are out too for as warm a month as we're having so far.....

WEST, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO