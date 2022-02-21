Top 5 Signs Spring is Coming to Midland Odessa

One of the most polite states, without a doubt, is Texas. The people here are some of the most amazing folks you will ever want to run into in your lifetime. Generous, giving, caring, and always there to lend a hand when you need help. Stranded with a flat? Someone will stop and help. Need a lift to the store? Elderly and need the yard cleaned up? Neighbors will pitch in. The sense of community here is easily the strongest I've ever encountered. Doesn't say much for the midwest, where we moved from almost 2 years ago this summer. Having said that there's always the slightly uncomfortable dilemma of who's responsibility some things are in the neighborhood. Property lines divide, but sometimes circumstances can cause a neighbor headaches. Like a tree overhanging into your next-door neighbor's yard.
Comments / 1