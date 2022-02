Hilton Austin’s first Top Golf Swing Suite at Austin Taco Project in downtown opened in late January. The suite features food and drinks, a variety of virtual video games, HDTVs and one simulator bay. The space can be rented for personal use or business and social gatherings. Rates for the swing suite start at $65 per hour at the Austin Taco Project. Austin Taco Project is a bar and restaurant that has both indoor and outdoor seating, and it is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and private events. General Manager Joe Bolash said in a press release that the swing suite “serves up a novel take on tacos paired with colorful craft cocktails, and interactive gaming and dining experiences.” The Top Golf Swing Suite at Austin Taco Project is located at 500 E. Fourth Street, Austin. 512-682-2729. www.austintacoproject.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO