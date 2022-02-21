ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two killed, one injured in crash near Memphis airport

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of victims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died after a crash near the Memphis airport early Monday, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The accident happened at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma just after 6 a.m.

Woman charged after driving into crime scene

Police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD shut down all eastbound lanes on Shelby Drive between Tchulahoma and Getwell for several hours while they investigated.

Preliminary information indicated that the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole, according to a tweet from MPD.

