ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have Some Seriously Impressive Weight Loss Transformations

Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter experiencing parenthood at a young age, several Teen Mom stars have unveiled their impressive weight loss transformations. Although many of the cast members have continued to experience drama after drama, they have used it as motivation to get into tip-top shape. Fans couldn’t help but notice the weight...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Why ‘1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Star Vannessa Cross’ Dating Life Is ‘Horrible’

TLC's newest reality series 1000-Lb Best Friends follows four women as they attempt to lose weight. The show, which follows in the footsteps of smash hits My 600-Lb. Life and 1000-Lb. Sisters, chronicles besties — and roommates — Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold, as well as friends Vannessa Cross and Ashely Sutton, on their respective personal weight loss journeys.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ok Magazine

Family Members Tells Jazz Jennings She's 'Not Healthy' Following 100 LB Weight Gain As Reality Star Insists She Wants To Get 'Control' Of Her Life

Jazz Jennings is ready to finally take on college — but her family members are still worried about her physical wellbeing. The 21-year-old activist's weight has been a major topic of discussion during the latest season of I Am Jazz since the reality star's battle with a binge-eating disorder caused her to gain 100 pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Houska
Person
Jenelle Evans
Person
Catelynn Lowell
Person
Kailyn Lowry
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Those Young & Restless Test Results May Be Setting Up Devon for the Father of All Heartbreaks — and Putting Nate in a Horrifying Position

Devon was elated to hear that he’s a full match… but there may be a devastating downside. It’s been a nail-biting time for Abby, Chance, and Devon on Young & Restless as young Dominic faced a bone marrow aspiration test after becoming lethargic and refusing to eat. Chance has done his best to be strong for Abby, even as he struggles with his PTSD after the explosion in Spain, and Devon leaned on Amanda for support.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Moms#Teen Mom#Instagram Stories
realitytitbit.com

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska shows off her incredible weight loss

Chelsea Houska has been hitting the headlines recently due to her impressive weight loss pictures. 16 and Pregnant is an American reality TV series that now has multiple spin-off shows such as Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom 3. The documentary series follows the lives of teenage mothers and the tough challenges they face.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor That She’s Dating ‘Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star clapped back after a rumor started circulating that she’d started going out with the Netflix reality star. Khloe Kardashian wasted no time in putting a rumor that she was dating Harry Jowsey to rest! The 37-year-old reality star commented on a post from a KarJenner fan account on Thursday February 3, after it posted a screenshot of a rumor shared with the popular gossip account DeuxMoi. Khloe shared that it was “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE” that she was dating the 24-year-old Too Hot To Handle star.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Tearfully Reveals That She Does Not Have A Connection With Kody's Other Wives As The Patriarch Details Strained Relationship With Sons Gabe & Garrison

The Brown family has been opening up more about their complicated relationships. In a preview for the the upcoming installment of the three part Sister Wives special Sunday, February 6, via Entertainment Tonight — Robyn Brown revealed that she feels shut out by husband Kody Brown's other wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and now estranged wife Christine Brown.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Heather Dubrow’s daughter Kat comes out as a lesbian

Heather Dubrow’s 15-year-old daughter Kat came out as a lesbian to her family at the beginning of the pandemic, a year after Heather’s eldest daughter Max came out as bisexual. “Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,'” Heather, 53, recently...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Meet 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton’s Son With Husband Michael Halterman Before She Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Proud mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has one son named Gage with husband Michael Halterman and is pregnant with baby No. 2. Learn more about her family below!. The reality star, 34, gave birth to baby No. 1 in November 2020, one year after marrying Michael, 38. She gushed over her “miracle” boy after his arrival via caesarean section.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy