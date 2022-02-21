ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dude Texting and Not Paying Attention Falls 40 Feet Down a Storage Hatch

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA distracted teenager working inside a shopping mall in Turkey fell 40 feet after being distracted by his cell phone and walking over a storage hatch. Surveillance footage...

dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 164

Captain Crunch
2d ago

Taking selfie on cliffs , texting while walking or driving the casualties of the hey look at me generation of losers and Darwin at it’s finest

Reply(3)
89
Buffoldude
2d ago

How many times have you been behind a car at a stoplight, the light turns green, the car in front of you does not move for 10 seconds, because the driver is engrossed in their phone. You finally beep your horn to make them aware that they're supposed to be driving.

Reply(18)
52
OG 4 REAL
2d ago

Dude watched him walking towards the opening and said nothing to him. It's a everyday occurrence. I've watched folks walk into one another. Into poles. Face plant from off a curb and once watched one walk into a moving trolley and then got a attitude for it being there I guess!🤣

Reply(3)
37
