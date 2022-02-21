ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu found in New York, officials confirm

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

