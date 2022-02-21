‘New Amsterdam’: Tyler Labine Teases ‘a Lot of Trouble’ Ahead for Iggy After Hiring Trevor

An affair to forget?
Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) almost had an entirely different love story in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That.”
The “Sex and the City” revival series was originally supposed to feature Miranda falling for her professor, Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), but Nixon scrapped the idea to showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King.
“Originally, when Michael was sort of trying to think about what would happen in our season, he talked about Nya, Miranda’s professor, being the romantic relationship,” Nixon said in the “And Just Like That” documentary (via Insider), released February 3. “Nya was a straight character and Miranda’s...
