ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Upcoming Dota 2 Update is Reworking Techies

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Regional Finals of Tour 1 over, Dota 2 fans are now waiting for the next big thing. It’s not a new tournament but the release of a new update. The wait won’t be that long with Update 7.31 scheduled to come out this Wednesday. That’s...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

EA Reportedly Blames Halo Infinite for Battlefield 2042's Lackluster Launch

EA laid some blame for Battlefield 2042's less than stellar sales on competition from 343 Industries' Halo Infinite, per a report by Xfire. In a company "Town Hall" with employees, EA allowed that Battlefield 2042's sales had fallen short of what it had hoped for the game, and talked through some of its plans to improve both the game and the franchise in future updates.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: All save file bonuses

While each Pokémon title has built off the previous one, it hasn’t been until recently that the series has been able to take advantage of modern technologies to really encourage and reward longtime fans of the series. Sure, the games can’t support including every single Pokémon from the entire series anymore, but the more streamlined roster found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is still impressive considering how far the game pushes the series in every other respect. Even with the new open world, revamped battle system, and overhaul to how the main story and quests are presented, it is still the drive to catch and catalog every Pokémon that is at the heart of the experience.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fall Guys developer is currently "finalizing" Xbox and Switch versions

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed it is currently "finalising" the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. In the most recent Fall Guys mid-season update post, the developer said: "We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalizing development, and though it isn't within this update, it’s still coming."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rework#Dota 2#Video Game#Valve#Ti#Tundra Esports#Team Secret
makeuseof.com

How to Check Which Games Are Playable on Your Steam Deck

With the Steam Deck, Valve is bringing your Steam library to a new format: a handheld PC. While many Steam games will run flawlessly on the Steam Deck, others might not offer the optimal experience you'd expect from a standard PC. But before you buy a Steam Deck, how do...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Gamers Really Want A Remake Of 'The Witcher’

Is there anything in the world of gaming that’s more contentious than the concept of remakes? Look, gamers aren’t an easy crowd to please even at the best of times, but things go to a whole new level when you start talking about remakes. 'Why are they remaking this game and not the one that I specifically wanted?' 'Why does this remake play like a modern game and not like the old game it rebuilt?' 'Why are people enjoying the thing that I’m not?!'
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

VALORANT: Yoru Rework and Release Date

Riot Games just revealed more details about the new-and-improved Yoru, and even announced the release date for the rework. According to the official blog post, VALORANT players can expect to see Yoru equipped with his new abilities by the time Episode 4 Act II rolls out. This means it’s coming sometime in March, if no delays happen.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
Polygon

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preload won’t be available for PS4

PS4 players wishing to dive right into the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen might need to wait a little longer. According to a tweet from Bungie, the expansion is not available to pre-download for the PlayStation 4 due to an unforeseen issue. PS4 players will need to wait until launch at noon EST/9 a.m. PST and download the 72 GB update. This isn’t a total surprise to fans: Destiny 2 launch days are typically very busy, and the servers often have issues. But this new update is particularly hefty, with one of the biggest campaigns in years, so it may take up to a few hours for players to log in — and that is without waiting for the download to install.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox gamers can get up to 70% off titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in this epic sale

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.Among the stellar savings up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Call of Duty will skip a release next year. The traditional console gaming market will never be the same.

The creators of Call of Duty are doing the unthinkable. After more than 16 years of annual releases and top-charting sales milestones, the shooter series is skipping a year. A Bloomberg story published late Tuesday detailed Activision Blizzard’s plans to press pause on its most successful game property in 2023, with the intention of releasing a new game from subsidiary Infinity Ward later this year and then waiting until 2024 to release another main entry in the long-running shooter series. It would be the first year Activision hasn’t released a new Call of Duty since 2005, when there was a two-year gap between the first Call of Duty in 2003 and its sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fire Emblem Insider Shares Release Date Update on Next Game

We've been hearing rumors of a proper new Fire Emblem game not only being in development for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but not very far away from being finished. Another report has surfaced echoing all of this and adding some more precise details. The new report comes the way of Emily Rogers, a prominent Nintendo insider, who has proven reliable with the majority of her previous reports.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Teases New Games From Gears of War Studio

The Coalition is one of Xbox's most beloved developers, but the studio has been mostly quiet over the last few years. However, it seems the Gears of War team is hard at work on "several unannounced projects." That bit of information was revealed by Xbox marketing GM Aaron Greenberg during a fan event in Bogota, Colombia. While Greenberg offered no elaboration on what the studio is working on next, he did take time to praise The Coalition's skills with Unreal Engine, also revealing that the team pitched in on last year's The Matrix Awakens.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Master Yi Reworked to Discourage Lethality Builds

The Wuju Bladesman hailing from Ionia is the latest League of Legends champion to receive a small rework. In a Tweet by Riot Games Game Designer Kevin “Captain Gameplay” Huang, he outlines the changes slated to ship with the Master Yi rework. See the full list of changes:
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The future of battle royale is here, and there's no circle

Did you know that battle royale, in its modern form as a trendy FPS genre, turns five this year? That's when PUBG came out and proved there was big money to be made. We've now spent half a decade dropping out of planes with 99 of our closest enemies, ripping each other to shreds as we fight over the last AK-47 in the room. That's 1,800 days of getting shot in the back by a squad with better guns. Billions of chicken dinners served! For five years battle royale has been the default direction for multiplayer shooters to pivot. I'm ready for something new.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft's last major Shadowlands patch is out today

Today marks the last major update for World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Shadowlands. Patch 9.2 is called Eternity's End and adds a whole bunch of stuff that I don't quite understand as an outsider, and other stuff that I do. The biggest add is definitely 9.2's brand new zone, Zereth Mortis, which is home to a new faction called The Enlightened.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy